Today's Horoscope – May 4, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, a shift in your priorities will lead to unexpected gains. Embracing diverse experiences will bring you a refreshing sense of fulfilment. A conversation with a close friend will unveil a hidden opportunity awaiting your attention.
Lucky colour: Crimson
Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Patience will be your virtue, helping you uncover subtle details in projects. Engaging in nature-based activities will rejuvenate your spirit. An old hobby or interest might suddenly grab your attention, reminding you of simpler times.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Exploring different avenues of communication will lead to intriguing discoveries. Your adaptability will be your strength, helping you navigate through challenging situations with ease. A chance encounter will spark an idea worth considering.
Lucky colour: Silver
Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
A sentimental journey or revisiting old memories will offer clarity about the present. Trusting your resilience will help you navigate through challenges. Expressing gratitude, either verbally or through gestures, will strengthen bonds.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 7
July 23 - August 21
Your dedication towards your goals will inspire those around you. Taking a moment to appreciate the smaller joys in life will provide a fresh burst of motivation. Engaging with a community group or activity will bring unexpected rewards.
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Delving deep into a subject of interest will uncover valuable insights today. Your meticulous nature will be an asset in resolving a longstanding issue. A spontaneous decision might lead you to a memorable adventure.
Lucky colour: Emerald
Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Your diplomatic skills will smooth over a potential conflict at work or within your family. Be mindful of your energy levels; you don't want to burn out. Setting healthy boundaries is the key to maintaining your equilibrium.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Networking opportunities are abundant today, so make the most of social interactions. You may feel a creative block, but it's temporary. Financially, things are stable but avoid taking any risky investments.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A project you've been working on may finally see completion, bringing relief. Travel plans are on the horizon, promising adventure. Be cautious with your words as they may be taken out of context.
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Engage in activities that inspire you, allowing your creative juices to flow freely. Avoid self-doubt; your unique perspective is valuable. Embrace unconventional ideas and explore uncharted territories. Your innovation could lead to exciting breakthroughs.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 4
January 21 - February 19
Today, your innovative ideas take centre stage. Collaborations with like-minded individuals could lead to exciting projects. Trust your intuition in negotiations. Balance your adventurous spirit with practicality for optimum results.
Lucky colour: Turquoise
Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Today, focus on emotional well-being. Prioritize self-care and nurture your inner peace. Engage in activities that soothe your soul, be it art, music, or nature walks. Trust your intuition in relationships; open communication fosters deeper connections.
Lucky colour: Aqua-green
Lucky number: 9
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