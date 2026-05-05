Today's Horoscope – May 5, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your innovative ideas are poised to leave a mark. A casual conversation might reveal deeper insights, so listen actively. A new hobby might beckon, promising relaxation. Lucky colour: Jade-Green Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Reconnecting with nature will reenergize your spirit. Embrace the unknown and let go of preconceptions; surprises await. Financial planning this week may lead to long-term benefits. Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Volunteering or assisting someone may fill you with a sense of purpose. Seek harmony in your surroundings; it will bolster your creativity. Exploring a different culture or cuisine could be enlightening. Lucky colour: Coral Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
A project or task near completion will bring immense satisfaction. Sharing stories from the past can lead to a deeper connection with a loved one. A book or documentary might captivate your interest. Lucky colour: Buff Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Embracing change will open new horizons for personal growth. Listening more and speaking less can pave the way for deeper connections. A spontaneous trip, even if local, promises rejuvenation. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Small acts of kindness can have a ripple effect in your community. Investing time in a forgotten hobby can reignite your passion. Clearing clutter, both mental and physical, will bring tranquillity. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
A song or piece of art will resonate deeply with you today, shedding light on a lingering decision. Networking is in your favour; a conversation with a stranger may bring unexpected opportunities. Evening relaxation will bring much-needed clarity of thought. Lucky colour: Coral Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Diving into a forgotten passion will rejuvenate your spirit. While the day may start with ambiguity, your persistence will unveil hidden paths. Trust in the wisdom of those around you; a piece of advice will prove invaluable. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A burst of creativity will come to you early in the day, making it an ideal time to pursue projects. Exploring unfamiliar places, even virtually, can provide unexpected inspiration. A long-postponed gathering with friends will bring joy and renewal. Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Engage in activities that inspire you, allowing your creative juices to flow freely. Avoid self-doubt; your unique perspective is valuable. Embrace unconventional ideas and explore uncharted territories. Lucky colour: Copper Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Today, your innovative ideas take centre stage. Embrace your creative instincts and explore uncharted territories. Collaborations with like-minded individuals could lead to exciting projects. Trust your intuition in negotiations. Lucky colour: Pearl Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Today, focus on emotional well-being. Prioritize self-care and nurture your inner peace. Engage in activities that soothe your soul, be it art, music, or nature walks. Trust your intuition in relationships. Lucky colour: Apricot Lucky number: 3
Amara Ramdev