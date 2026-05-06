Today's Horoscope – May 6, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
New knowledge, skills, a new job, or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky colour: Opal Lucky number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. Social life is hectic. A good friend is supportive. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Lucky colour: Mocha Lucky number: 1
May 22 - June 21
Family members are demanding while money matters are worrying you. Not a day to change jobs. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky colour: Lemon Lucky number: 4
July 23 - August 21
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others, and you'll be doing fine. Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 3
September 23 - October 22
The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms—so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent. Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 6
October 23 - November 21
A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 2
November 22 - December 21
Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 5
December 23 - January 20
You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky colour: Apricot Lucky number: 7
January 21 - February 19
Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 1
February 20 - March 20
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Lucky colour: Amethyst Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev