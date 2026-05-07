Today's Horoscope - May 7, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated.
Lucky colour: Cream
Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Lucky colour: Scarlet
Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 4
July 23 - August 21
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky colour: Garnet
Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Put yourself and your interests as top priority before making any decision.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky colour: Crimson
Lucky number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. A good time to make plans and strategies or begin a course of study.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums.
Lucky colour: Linen
Lucky number: 5
Amara Ramdev