Today's Horoscope - May 8, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Colour: Grey
Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Peach
Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Mango
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Colour: Chrome
Number: 9
July 23 - August 21
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Colour: Magenta
Number: 2
September 23 - October 22
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Colour: Apple-red
Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story!
Colour: Russet-brown
Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened.
Colour: Coral
Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. A misunderstanding could be caused between partners by poor communication as well as troublemakers.
Colour: Red
Number: 8
Amara Ramdev