Today's Horoscope - May 9, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual.
Colour: Copper
Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Colour: Blue
Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Children cause worry. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
You need to voice your opinions today, without ruffling any feathers. Push for career growth. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Don't let your love of good times cloud your judgment. Avoid gambling and financial risks. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck.
Colour: Red
Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Your judgement has not been at its best, you have tried to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you.
Colour: Green
Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Colour: Apricot
Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Colour: Mocha
Number: 9
Amara Ramdev