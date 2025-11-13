Today's Horoscope – November 13, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Sudden trips may take you by surprise; avoid mixing business with pleasure. You will be in the mood for competition, but go at it slowly, as everyone knows Aries is as smart as they come. A trip will open new doors.
Colour: Amber Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well.
Colour: Blue Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns.
Colour: Lilac Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place.
Colour: Opal Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Colour: Saffron Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one.
Colour: Yellow Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Avoid wasting too much time debating pointless issues. Focus your energy and time on things that really matter. Your home needs a face-lift, so maybe you could concentrate on home decorating.
Colour: Tan Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush; just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid.
Colour: Silver Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Any action you take could be far-reaching — especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs; being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour.
Colour: Linen Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Red Number: 8
Amara Ramdev