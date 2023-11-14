Today's Horoscope - November 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 November 2023, 18:42 IST
Aries
You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
You may have to make some changes Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 9
Gemini
Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 6
Cancer
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Leo
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 7
Libra
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 2
Sagittarius
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. Lucky Number: 5. Lucky Colour: Pink
Capricorn
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius
Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky Colour: Mint-Green. Lucky Number: 4
DH Web Desk