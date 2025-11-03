Today's Horoscope – November 3, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 November 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today.
Lucky Colour: lemon Lucky Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number:7
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Today emphasizes building social connections and networks. Articulate your thoughts confidently, and let your hobbies become a source of income. Cultivate a quiet evening at home, nurturing family bonds.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): A confrontational mood with colleagues requires maturity and guidance. Avoid manipulating emotional situations to prevent alienation. Open your heart to new faces and experiences, and don't rush to judge.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): New projects take off, and it's an excellent day for thoughtful gifts. Manage your workload to prevent its toll on your health. Furthering your knowledge through courses and seminars will boost your career.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue Lucky Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today.
Lucky Colour: silver Lucky Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So, take life as it comes and have a blast.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Lucky Colour: Ruby-red Lucky Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7
Amara Ramdev