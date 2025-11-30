Today's Horoscope – November 30, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Brick-red Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today.
Colour: Cream Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Colour: Yellow Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
You may have a heavy workload today, but you’ll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better
Colour: Ivory Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes.
Colour: Magenta Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Colour: Maroon Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
Don't settle for less than the best. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Avoid confrontations with authority figures.
Colour: Orange Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Disharmony at home stressful. An old sentimental issue causes confrontation with loved one. Don’t play the blame game. You need to have a one-on-one with your partner and clear up foggy areas in your relationship.
Colour: Beige Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Be cautious today, in order to avoid disappointments and quarrels. Don’t go over the top and be full of nervous energy. Stomach ailments will surface otherwise.
Colour: Chestnut Number: 2
December 23 - January 20
You develop a keen interest in the occult. With your natural gift of the psychic, you have unusual experiences. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing.
Colour: Lilac Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Family matters dominate. Most misunderstandings arise due to lack of proper information. A male member in the family needs your time and attention.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Be especially careful with financial matters, because you could be overconfident of your success. A savings plan would be put across to you which will be viable to you in the long run, but read the fine print before you sign. A loved one puts forward an interesting proposition to buy a house.
Colour: Honey Number: 5
Amara Ramdev