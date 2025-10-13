Today's Horoscope – October 13, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Joining a local sports club could spark a new passion and friendships. A brief road trip to an unexplored nearby town might lead to delightful discoveries. Addressing a workplace conflict directly could improve team dynamics.
Colour: Espresso
Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Taking a nature hike can offer solace and a fresh perspective. Engaging in a hobby class, like pottery or painting, might unveil a hidden talent. Openly discussing relationship concerns can lead to deeper understanding and bonding.
Colour: Tan
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Trying a new workout routine might reignite your zest for fitness. Attending social events or workshops can help expand your social circle. Reflecting on personal boundaries could lead to healthier interactions.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today.
Colour: Amethyst
Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided.
Colour: Ash
Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
Pamper yourself today. Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family.
Colour: Cream
Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Harmony at home is crucial today, as is avoiding making unrealistic promises. Expect stabilization in romantic relationships. Be careful with dramatic actions, as they could have a lasting impact on your life.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Direct your efforts toward work-related matters. Favourable outcomes, such as insurance payouts or tax rebates, may come your way. Use your charm, but exercise caution before signing or agreeing to anything.
Colour: Indigo
Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
You're clear and perceptive now, making it an excellent time for decision-making, agreements, and negotiations. A fresh perspective on old financial issues can help untangle your finances.
Colour: Purple
Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made.
Colour: Olive
Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You're paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Colour: Gold
Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Colour: Copper
Amara Ramdev