Today's Horoscope – October 23, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 October 2025, 05:18 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Perhaps you could discuss about delegating chores to others. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work, flamboyant though you may be. Colour: garnet; Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Colour: Apricot; Number: 9
May 22 - June 21
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Colour: Tan; Number: 6
June 22 - July 22
Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life is on a roll! Colour: Grey; Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Stick to work today and stay out of trouble – don’t indulge in idle gossip or chatter. You never do, but even being a silent observer is being active too. Investment plans take off, and you will have a nest egg soon. Authority female figures can be a bit of a hassle. Colour: White; Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Avoid over indulgence in food or drinks, as digestive problems crop up – lifestyle induced, of course. Children need more of your time, and you need to make the necessary requirements. Colour Purple; Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
you feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Brown; Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved. Colour: Lilac; Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Colour: Burgundy; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Colour: Mustard; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. Colour: Olive; Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Colour: Blue; Number: 78
Amara Ramdev