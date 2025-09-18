Today's Horoscope – September 18, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20):
An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary – which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 5
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21):
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush; just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid.
Colour: Plum | Number: 8
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21):
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better.
Colour: Silver | Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22):
This is not the time to hide behind your feelings thinking that a loved one will be offended. Not at all. If you clear the air, it could make way for a better understanding and closeness between you.
Colour: White | Number: 2
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21):
There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23):
Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones.
Colour: Teal | Number: 9
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23):
Unrealistic promises will only get you in trouble. Don't let your partner put demands on you. You have been immersing yourself in work, but all work and no play will not only be frustrating, but can be exhausting and leave you feeling lonely.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22):
You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22):
You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted than you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day!
Colour: Cream | Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20):
Colour: Ivory | Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19):
Make plans to spend quality time with your loved one today. The day can be hectic with a lot of personal work and your official work too. Family as usual is very demanding of your time and kindness.
Colour: Blue | Number: 2
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20):
Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self-esteem. Plan events like camping or white water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself.
Colour: Purple | Number: 6
