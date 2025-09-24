Today's Horoscope – September 24, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 September 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Colour: Plum | Number: 2
Taurus
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress.
Colour: Cream | Number: 3
Gemini
Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 5
Cancer
Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today. Just chill. There may be money from inheritances or trusts.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
Leo
Throw yourself into work today. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. Block at work due to issues with family/friends as well as some jealous colleagues possible.
Colour: Lavender | Number: 6
Virgo
Your partner can be morose. For the footloose and fancy-free, an ideal time for that big relationship blossoming. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes with partnership.
Colour: Orange | Number: 9
Libra
The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Renegotiate career deals. A time when you can get in touch with the deeper part of your nature and your psychic abilities are enhanced.
Colour: Gold | Number: 4
Scorpio
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place.
Colour: Green | Number: 7
Sagittarius
A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile.
Colour: Brown | Number: 1
Capricorn
You are careful with money, but it works both ways. Your sense of humour carries you through a sticky patch. A day to express your emotions, get what you want and follow your heart.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 3
Aquarius
A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 2
Pisces
Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud.
Colour: Honey | Number: 5
Amara Ramdev