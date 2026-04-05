Aries

March 21 - April 20

This week demands focus and restraint. While opportunities arise, not all require immediate action. Professionally, choose quality over quantity—prioritise key tasks. Financially, avoid impulsive investments. A disagreement mid-week may test your patience; respond with maturity rather than reaction. Personal relationships improve when you listen more and assert less. By the weekend, clarity returns, helping you make better decisions. Slow, steady progress will yield stronger results.