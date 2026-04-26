Weekly Horoscope – April 26 to May 2, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 April 2026, 23:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
A short but decisive period. Professional matters require quick yet thoughtful action. Avoid rushing into decisions without full clarity. Financially, maintain caution and avoid last-minute risks. A personal interaction may demand patience. Energy levels improve towards the end of the period. Focus on finishing what you have started. Clarity and confidence return as you close pending matters.
April 21 - May 21
This period reinforces stability. Professionally, steady efforts bring visible results. Financially, you feel more secure, especially when sticking to disciplined plans. A family interaction brings comfort. Avoid stubbornness in discussions. By the end of the period, you feel grounded and satisfied. Focus on maintaining balance.
May 22 - June 21
Communication becomes critical. Professionally, ensure clarity in all exchanges. Financially, review details before making commitments. A short discussion may resolve a lingering issue. Avoid overthinking. By the end of the period, your confidence improves. Stay focused.
June 22 - July 22
Emotional balance remains key. Professionally, progress continues steadily. Financial caution is advised. A personal matter may require attention. Avoid unnecessary worry. By the end of the period, peace and clarity return. Stay centred.
July 23 - August 21
Recognition is possible, but humility is essential. Professionally, focus on delivery rather than display. Financial discipline remains important. A relationship may require understanding. By the end of the period, appreciation follows. Stay composed.
August 22 - September 23
Precision brings success. Professionally, your efficiency stands out. Financial stability improves through careful planning. Avoid over-analysis. By the end of the period, you feel organised and satisfied. Stay practical.
September 23 - October 22
Balance returns. Professionally, cooperation yields results. Financial decisions should be measured. A personal interaction brings clarity. By the end of the period, harmony improves. Stay centred.
October 23 - November 21
Quiet strength continues. Professionally, steady progress builds confidence. Financial caution remains important. Avoid confrontation. By the end of the period, clarity strengthens your position. Stay focused.
November 22 - December 21
Energy returns, but discipline is key. Professionally, avoid overcommitment. Financial planning remains essential. A conversation brings insight. By the end of the period, motivation improves. Stay consistent.
December 23 - January 20
A productive closing phase. Professionally, efforts yield results. Financial discipline remains strong. A responsibility may require attention. By the end of the period, satisfaction follows. Stay focused.
January 21 - February 19
Ideas translate into action. Professionally, execution becomes important. Financial caution is advised. A discussion opens new possibilities. By the end of the period, clarity returns. Stay grounded.
February 20 - March 20
Intuition remains strong. Professionally, steady effort brings results. Financial caution continues. A personal matter resolves gradually. By the end of the period, emotional balance returns. Trust your instincts.
Guruji Shrii Arnav