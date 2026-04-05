Leo

July 23 - August 21

This is a week of measured leadership. You may be called upon to take responsibility in professional matters, but avoid acting impulsively. Financially, maintain balance — avoid overspending for appearances. A difference of opinion with someone close may arise mid-week; handle it with maturity. Your confidence grows as the week progresses, especially when you focus on results rather than recognition. Social interactions improve towards the weekend, bringing warmth and appreciation. Stay composed, and success will follow naturally.