Weekly Horoscope – February 15 -21, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Motivation remains strong, but pacing becomes important. Career goals benefit from refinement rather than force. Financial awareness prevents unnecessary losses. Emotional patience improves relationships. Gentle exercise steadies nerves. Balanced effort ensures lasting success.
April 21 - May 21
Professional steadiness continues with reliable progress. Financial decisions show long-term wisdom. Family support strengthens emotional security. Creative pursuits bring relaxation. Health improves with mindful nutrition. Stability nurtures confidence.
May 22 - June 21
Communication brings clarity and closure. A delayed response finally arrives. Financial matters improve through small but steady gains. Relationships benefit from attentive listening. Mental relaxation is essential. Completion clears space for renewal.
June 22 - July 22
Domestic harmony enhances overall well-being. Work benefits from cooperative teamwork. Financial caution prevents later strain. Emotional bonds strengthen through quiet support. Sleep routines restore vitality. Peace at home fuels productivity.
July 23 - August 21
Confidence grows as recognition arrives. Career opportunities expand through assertive yet respectful action. Financial prospects brighten through planning. Relationships flourish with shared optimism. Avoid overexertion. Leadership with empathy wins trust.
August 22 - September 23
Attention to detail prevents costly mistakes. Productivity improves through streamlined routines. Financial planning shows benefits. Personal health improves with consistency. Avoid over-analysis in relationships. Efficiency brings ease.
September 23 - October 22
Diplomacy resolves lingering disagreements. Professional partnerships stabilise. Financial matters progress slowly but surely. Emotional openness deepens connections. Artistic interests soothe the mind. Harmony emerges through understanding.
October 23 - November 21
Focused ambition drives success. Strategic patience proves powerful. Financial discipline strengthens security. Emotional maturity improves relationships. Physical energy remains strong with moderation. Purposeful restraint yields results.
November 22 - December 21
Optimism returns with renewed enthusiasm. Learning or travel plans take shape. Financial prudence prevents overreach. Social engagements refresh spirits. Balanced routines support health. Joy guided by wisdom brings fulfilment.
December 23 - January 20
Professional reliability earns recognition. Financial stability grows through disciplined habits. Family conversations bring comfort. Health improves with structured exercise. Steady commitment delivers progress.
January 21 - February 19
Creative thinking brings professional breakthroughs. Financial stability continues. Social networks offer encouragement. Emotional well-being improves with honest expression. Rest supports clarity. Innovation flows through authenticity.
February 20 - March 20
Intuitive insight guides meaningful choices. Artistic or spiritual pursuits uplift mood. Financial matters remain manageable. Compassion deepens relationships. Gentle movement enhances energy. Sensitivity becomes your strength.
Guruji Shrii Arnav