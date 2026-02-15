Weekly Horoscope – February 22 -28, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
Energy remains high, but wise pacing brings better results. Career matters benefit from finishing pending tasks before initiating new ones. Financial stability improves through careful monitoring of expenses. Relationships thrive on patience and attentive listening. Gentle physical activity helps release tension. Completion and calm lead to success.
April 21 - May 21
Steady effort yields visible progress at work. A long-term plan begins to show promise. Financial prudence strengthens security. Domestic harmony supports emotional well-being. Health benefits from consistent routines and proper rest. Persistence quietly builds strong foundations.
May 22 - June 21
Communication clears misunderstandings and brings useful connections. Professional collaborations strengthen, offering future opportunities. Financial matters remain stable if impulsive purchases are avoided. Social engagements lift spirits, but balance is required. Mental relaxation improves clarity. Clear dialogue restores momentum.
June 22 - July 22
Emotional balance supports professional productivity. Family support boosts confidence and stability. Financial planning prevents unnecessary stress. Midweek encourages reflection and renewal. Nourishing food and rest enhance vitality. Inner calm creates outer success.
July 23 - August 21
Recognition follows recent efforts, boosting morale. Leadership opportunities arise, calling for composed confidence. Financial decisions should remain conservative. Romantic bonds strengthen through appreciation and warmth. Light exercise sustains energy levels. Graceful leadership brings lasting respect.
August 22 - September 23
Attention to organisation pays off. Workflows improve, reducing pressure. Financial discipline supports future goals. Domestic matters feel settled and supportive. Avoid unnecessary self-criticism. Practical improvements bring peace of mind.
September 23 - October 22
Partnerships grow stronger through mutual understanding. Professional cooperation delivers steady gains. Financial matters improve gradually. Emotional connections feel balanced and supportive. Creative hobbies restore mental harmony. Shared balance creates steady growth.
October 23 - November 21
Focused determination leads to measurable progress. Strategic thinking benefits career moves. Financial restraint strengthens long-term stability. Emotional maturity deepens important relationships. Regular exercise supports stamina. Controlled intensity brings meaningful success.
November 22 - December 21
Optimism returns with renewed motivation. Learning opportunities or travel planning uplift spirits. Financial discipline prevents over-commitment. Social interactions energise and inspire. Physical movement enhances well-being. Positive focus fuels forward momentum.
December 23 - January 20
Professional responsibilities bring achievement and recognition. Financial security improves through wise management. Family relationships offer reassurance. Physical health responds well to disciplined routines. Steady dedication earns reliable rewards.
January 21 - February 19
Innovation and insight guide professional choices. Teamwork leads to productive outcomes. Financial matters remain stable. Friendships bring emotional refreshment. Take time to unwind mentally. Creative thinking opens new pathways.
February 20 - March 20
Emotional sensitivity strengthens intuition. Creative and spiritual pursuits bring peace. Financial caution maintains balance. Compassionate communication deepens bonds. Gentle self-care restores energy. Quiet reflection nurtures inner strength.
Guruji Shrii Arnav