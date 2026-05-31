Weekly Horoscope – June 1 to June 6, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Gemini

May 22 - June 21

The week begins with fresh clarity, and your task is to protect it from clutter. Professionally, say yes to one commitment and no to three. Financially, avoid committing to anything new before the 6th. Mid-week conversations surface an insight you had been circling for weeks. Personal matters respond well to honest, unrushed words. A brief consultation with a trained Jyotish gemologist can sort out a question that Geminis often overthink into silence. By the weekend, clarity becomes momentum. Stay focused. The mind is sharpest when it chooses what to ignore.