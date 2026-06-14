Weekly Horoscope – June 14 to June 20, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Capricorn

December 23 - January 20

The solstice delivers measurable feedback on Capricorn's consistency — small acknowledgements matter more than they seem. Professionally, a signal around the 19th confirms a quieter effort. Financially, discipline protects an advantage still forming. Mid-week, a family matter asks for presence rather than resolution. Avoid absorbing responsibilities that belong elsewhere. Counsel from an experienced Jyotish mentor can help Capricorns see which commitments serve the long arc and which only the short. By the weekend, an old effort begins showing its real value. Stay focused. Mountains reveal themselves to climbers who do not confuse motion with direction.