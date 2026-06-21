Weekly Horoscope – June 21 to June 27, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Aries

March 21 - April 20

The final week of June asks Aries to consolidate rather than launch. Professionally, close strong on what you began — not everything requires a second initiative. Financially, settle lingering matters around the 24th. Mid-week brings an unexpected acknowledgement of quieter work. Personal relationships improve when strength is shown through patience, not pressure. A private consultation with a seasoned Jyotish mentor can prepare the right shape of July, especially for Aries on the edge of a decision. By the weekend, the month closes with more direction than it opened. Stay measured. Strong finishes build the next strong start.