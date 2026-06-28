Weekly Horoscope – June 28 to July 4, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Capricorn

December 23 - January 20

July opens with Capricorn recognising what June quietly built; steady effort is beginning to compound. Professionally, a measurable acknowledgement arrives around the 3rd; receive it without minimising. Financially, discipline around the 5th protects an advantage still forming. Mid-week, a family matter asks for your presence more than your solution. Personal relationships improve when duty softens enough to include tenderness. Counsel from an experienced Jyotish mentor can illuminate which of July's responsibilities truly belong to this season and which are carried out of habit. By the weekend, the month reveals its shape. Stay focused. Capricorn enters July with more ground than it left June with.