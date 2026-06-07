Weekly Horoscope – June 7 to June 13, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Leo

July 23 - August 21

The week strengthens what opened last week — your position consolidates through presence, not pressure. Professionally, a mid-week discussion shifts the dynamic in your favour; be humble in receiving it. Financially, commitments reviewed around the 10th reveal a useful rebalancing. Mid-week brings recognition that matters, even if softly delivered. Personal relationships warm when generosity arrives before it is asked for. This is a week when direct counsel from a master of Jyotish helps Leos choose which door to step through next. By the weekend, the month's shape becomes clear. Stay composed. Quiet dignity leads better than loud authority.