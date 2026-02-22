Gemini

May 22 - June 21

Communication is your superpower this week. Messages, meetings and exchanges enrich your network and open doors you’ve only hinted at before. Clarifying misunderstandings strengthens bonds in both professional and personal spheres, clearing the way for collaborations that matter. Financially, resist impulse spending and favour thoughtful evaluation of your options. Emotional intelligence earns you respect and sparks a deeper connection in relationships. Take time to pause and reflect mid-week to re-align your mental focus — this will help you balance work demands with inner calm. Creative pursuits and curiosity will feed your spirit; make space for them.