Weekly Horoscope – March 15-21, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
This week favours decisive yet composed action. Professional progress accelerates when impatience is managed. Financial stability improves through disciplined budgeting. Relationships benefit from active listening. Mid-week may test your patience — remain steady. Physical stamina improves with routine exercise. By the weekend, momentum strengthens visibly.
April 21 - May 21
Long-term planning gains momentum. Career matters require perseverance rather than speed. Financially, secure existing assets before expanding. Emotional conversations bring clarity. Mid-week offers subtle reassurance about delayed outcomes. The weekend feels balanced and productive.
May 22 - June 21
Communication remains central. Clarify commitments before agreeing to new responsibilities. Financial moderation prevents stress. Personal relationships deepen through honest dialogue. Mid-week learning enhances perspective. The weekend restores enthusiasm.
June 22 - July 22
Emotional resilience supports professional growth. Financial prudence remains essential. A family discussion brings comfort and clarity. Mid-week introspection strengthens inner stability. Health improves with a structured routine. Weekend energy feels restorative.
July 23 - August 21
Recognition may follow sustained effort. Avoid overconfidence. Financial matters require caution. A heartfelt conversation improves personal bonds. Mid-week encourages practical self-evaluation. The weekend feels socially engaging.
August 22 - September 23
Detailed work yields results. Professional reliability earns appreciation. Financial discipline remains key. Mid-week brings clarity on an ongoing issue. Personal relationships feel steady. Weekend planning enhances long-term direction.
September 23 - October 22
A balance between work and personal life becomes essential. Financial cooperation strengthens trust. Mid-week diplomatic efforts reduce tension. Emotional maturity enhances stability. Weekend energy encourages creative expression.
October 23 - November 21
Strategic patience delivers rewards. Career matters move forward quietly but steadily. Financial caution protects gains. Emotional boundaries become clearer. Mid-week reflection refines plans. Weekend confidence grows.
November 22 - December 21
Expansion is possible, but measured steps are required. Financial planning must remain realistic. Mid-week conversations inspire fresh ideas. Social energy lifts morale. Weekend clarity strengthens resolve.
December 23 - January 20
Steady leadership yields recognition. Financial prudence reinforces stability. Family support provides reassurance. Mid-week review of goals strengthens direction. Weekend feels grounded and productive.
January 21 - February 19
Innovation aligns with structure. Professional discussions open opportunities. Financial conservatism remains wise. Emotional honesty deepens relationships. Mid-week insight refines strategy. Weekend creativity feels energising.
February 20 - March 20
Intuition guides wise decisions. Financial caution continues to be beneficial. Emotional depth enhances bonds. Mid-week spiritual or reflective practices offer clarity. Weekend calmness restores balance.
Guruji Shrii Arnav