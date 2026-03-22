Aries

March 21 - April 20

This week brings decisive energy, but measured execution remains essential. Professional matters move forward when you focus on completion rather than starting something new. Financially, review pending obligations and avoid unnecessary expenditure. In relationships, assertiveness must be softened with empathy. Mid-week may test patience, especially in collaborative settings. Physical activity helps channel excess energy constructively. By the weekend, clarity improves, and results begin to reflect your steady efforts