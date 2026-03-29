Weekly Horoscope – March 29-April 4, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The week begins with renewed drive, but results come through measured action rather than haste. Professional matters improve when you complete what is already in motion instead of opening fresh battles. Financially, stay disciplined and avoid avoidable spending. In relationships, soften your tone and listen more closely. By the weekend, direction becomes clearer and confidence steadies.
April 21 - May 21
Stability returns through patience and practical decisions. Work demands consistency, but your calm approach helps you make visible progress. Financial planning remains favourable when you stay conservative. Family matters bring reassurance, though one conversation may need gentle handling mid-week. The weekend leaves you feeling grounded and quietly optimistic.
May 22 - June 21
Communication shapes your success this week. Meetings, negotiations and messages carry weight, so be precise and avoid scattered thinking. Financially, postpone impulsive commitments and review details carefully. Personal relationships benefit from emotional honesty and clearer boundaries. By the weekend, your mind regains sharp focus, and momentum improves.
June 22 - July 22
Emotional balance becomes your greatest strength. Professional responsibilities move more smoothly when you trust your intuition but keep your actions practical. Financial restraint supports long-term peace of mind. Domestic matters need tenderness, not overreaction. Mid-week reflection releases unnecessary worry, and the weekend brings a calm sense of fulfilment.
July 23 - August 21
Recognition is possible this week, but humility will protect your progress. Career matters respond well to steady leadership and composed decision-making. Financially, structure is more helpful than extravagance. In personal life, appreciation works better than authority. A mid-week test may challenge your patience, but by the weekend, your social and professional energy rises again.
August 22 - September 23
Attention to detail keeps everything on track. Professional efficiency earns respect, especially where others are overlooking important basics. Financial organisation reduces pressure and helps you feel more in control. In relationships, practical support speaks louder than over-explanation. Mid-week adjustments may seem demanding, but the weekend rewards you with greater clarity and order.
September 23 - October 22
Balance remains the central lesson of the week. Professional cooperation produces better outcomes than trying to manage everything alone. Financial matters benefit from diplomacy and careful timing. In personal relationships, honest but graceful communication restores ease. Mid-week indecision may slow you briefly, but the weekend encourages harmony and creative renewal.
October 23 - November 21
Quiet progress is more powerful than dramatic movement this week. Strategic thinking serves you well in work, especially where long-term planning is involved. Financial restraint remains wise, and emotional boundaries help preserve inner stability. Avoid unnecessary confrontations, even if provoked. By the weekend, tangible progress strengthens your confidence.
November 22 - December 21
Growth is possible, but it must be supported by discipline. Professional optimism needs detail, structure and follow-through to become something meaningful. Financial caution protects you from overpromising or overspending. Social interactions bring encouragement, and research or learning proves useful mid-week. By the weekend, enthusiasm returns with a clearer sense of purpose.
December 23 - January 20
Responsibilities increase, but so does your capacity to handle them well. Work may feel demanding, yet your reliability earns trust and recognition. Financial discipline remains one of your strongest advantages now. Family or domestic concerns need reassurance rather than distance. Mid-week reflection sharpens your strategy, and the weekend feels productive and satisfying.
January 21 - February 19
New ideas arrive quickly, but they need structure to produce results. Professional conversations may open doors, especially where innovation or collaboration is concerned. Financially, caution is better than experimentation for now. Emotional honesty improves close relationships and clears misunderstandings. Mid-week insight helps you decide wisely, and the weekend feels mentally energising.
February 20 - March 20
Sensitivity works in your favour when it is balanced with practical judgment. Career matters improve through measured communication and quiet consistency. Financial caution remains important, particularly in shared or emotional decisions. Mid-week introspection helps you understand what truly deserves your energy. Creative or spiritual pursuits calm the mind, and the weekend restores inner balance.
Guruji Shrii Arnav