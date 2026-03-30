Weekly Horoscope – March 30, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. But the week may throw in a few bouncers stay watchful.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past.
Colour: Blue
Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 6
June 22 - July 22
Put feelings aside and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new
offers will come your way.
Colour: Green
Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Female relationships meaningful. A woman may provide valuable assistance. Children preparing for exams fare well. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new.
Colour: Scarlet
Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
A day to work on your resentments. You may have to make peace with an annoying boss or authority figure. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you.
Colour: Beige
Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: Lilly-white
Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
Deceit with co-workers is apparent. Someone you least expect may not have your best interests at heart. You may confront a situation that has gotten out of hand.
Colour: Garnet
Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine.
Colour: Scarlet
Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Buff
Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: Red
Number: 9
Amara Ramdev