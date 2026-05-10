Gemini

May 22 - June 21

Communication becomes your strongest asset this week. You may need to resolve misunderstandings or negotiate key matters. Financially, moderate gains are possible, but only through structured effort. Work may feel fast-paced, but avoid scattering your energy across too many tasks. Relationships improve when you are direct rather than overly clever. Health remains stable if you avoid mental overexertion and maintain proper rest. A short trip, meeting, or conversation may open new perspectives. Focus on clarity and execution rather than overthinking possibilities. Gem Tip: An appropriate emerald may enhance focus and communication.