Weekly Horoscope – May 17 to May 23, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Leo

July 23 - August 21

Recognition may come your way, but it also brings responsibility. You may be required to take charge of a situation — handle it with maturity rather than authority. Financially, stability continues, but avoid unnecessary expenses. Work may demand higher accountability and attention to detail. Relationships improve when you listen more and assert less. Health remains steady if routine is maintained. A past effort may begin to show tangible results. This is a week where your conduct will define your reputation — lead with balance and responsibility. Gem tip: A quality ruby may strengthen confidence and leadership.