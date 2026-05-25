Weekly Horoscope – May 24 to May 30, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Aries

March 21 - April 20

Momentum begins to build, but discipline will determine how far you go. You may feel more confident about decisions, yet it is important to avoid rushing into commitments. Financially, caution remains necessary — especially in speculative matters. Work progresses steadily, with signs of recognition for consistent efforts. Relationships improve when you communicate clearly and avoid reactive behaviour. Health remains stable if routine is maintained. A pending matter may finally reach closure. This is a week to consolidate gains rather than chase new risks. Focus on structured action and measured decisions for long-term benefit. Gem Tip: A well-selected red coral may support controlled energy and direction.