Aries

March 21 - April 20

This week calls for disciplined action. You may feel an urge to push aggressively, but measured steps will yield better results. Financially, avoid impulsive decisions — especially in speculative areas. Professionally, a delayed matter begins to move, but only if you stay consistent. Relationships require patience; not every reaction deserves a response. Health improves if the routine is respected. A senior or mentor figure may offer subtle but valuable guidance. Focus on completing what is already on your plate rather than chasing new opportunities. Stability over speed will define your success this week. Gem Tip: A well-selected Red Coral may help channel energy constructively.