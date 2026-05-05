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Audi fears 'significant' tariff impact ahead of SUV launch in US

US President Donald ​Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on EU car imports to 25%, arguing that the bloc has failed to comply with last year's US-EU trade agreement.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 08:33 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 08:33 IST
AutomobileAudiluxury carsUS tariffs

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