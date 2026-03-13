Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeauto

Automaker Honda faces first annual loss in 70 years, shares slide nearly 6%

Honda stock ended the day 5.6% lower at 1,368 yen, making it the second-largest ⁠decliner ‌on the benchmark Nikkei 225 and marking the company's biggest ‌one-day fall since early Feb 2025.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 07:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 07:27 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us