<p>Tokyo: Shares in Honda Motor closed down nearly 6% in Tokyo on Friday after the automaker flagged its first annual loss in almost 70 years as a listed company, hit by up to $15.7 billion in restructuring costs tied to its electric-vehicle business.</p><p>Honda stock ended the day 5.6% lower at 1,368 yen, making it the second-largest decliner on the benchmark Nikkei 225 and marking the company's biggest one-day fall since early February 2025.</p>.Toyota cuts annual profit estimate, expects $9.5 billion tariff hit.<p>Japan's second-largest automaker said on Thursday it expects a hit of as much as 2.5 trillion yen ($15.7 billion) as it cancels three EV models planned for production in the US.</p>.Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027.<p>It is likely to book as much as 1.3 trillion yen of those costs this fiscal year and 1.2 trillion yen the next.</p><p>Honda is also writing down the value of its China business, where it has struggled to compete with rivals such as BYD offering more advanced, software-driven vehicles.</p>