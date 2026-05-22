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Looking to bring more than 10 new models in India by 2030: Honda Cars India

Honda Cars India Ltd expanded its India lineup on Friday, introducing a new City hybrid sedan from Rs 11.99 lakh and revealing its ZR-V premium SUV.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:49 IST
IndiaCarsMarketsHondabusiness

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