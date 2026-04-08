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BMW Group India posts record Q1 sales at 4,567 units with 17 per cent growth

In Q1, long wheelbase models accounted for over 50 per cent of sales with growth of over 23 per cent year-on-year and sales of 2,256 units.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:21 IST

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