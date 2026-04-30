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Carmakers bank on $2.3 billion in future tariff refunds, risking Donald Trump's ire

Automakers log expected tariff refunds, boosting paper Q1 profits. Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis among first to estimate anticipated ​reimbursements.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:45 IST
Donald TrumpMercedesGeneral MotorsFordAutomakers

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