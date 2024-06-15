Car seva: I restore vintage beauties

In November the same year I received a telegram from Kamala. The general had died. Kamala said, “Come and collect your car.” She meant the Sunbeam. I had not agreed to buy it, but I felt I had to. I collected money from about half a dozen friends. When I reached her house a few days later, I handed over the money to her. She refused to take it. She said the general had willed the car to me. So, instead I bought her a VCR and a 21-inch TV, considered big in those days. And I drove the car from Madras to Bangalore. That is how I started my collection. The Sunbeam was also the first vintage car my wife drove. She went on to have a ladies’ team in the rallies, with my two girls in this very car. It has a very special place in my family.