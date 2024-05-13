Even with SUV dominance, MSIL counts on small car revival

Bengaluru: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) was late to the SUV ‘party’, but has now made up ground. In the last financial year (FY24), around 50% of all passenger four-wheeler sales were sports utility vehicles. And the company says it sold more SUVs than any of its competitors with the exception of Mahindra.

“The contribution of SUVs to our total sales in FY24 was close to 21%. Despite that we were number two in terms of volumes. So our endeavour will be to aim for number one in FY25,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales.

Banerjee and Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, were speaking with DH on the sidelines of media test drives for the new generation of the popular Swift.