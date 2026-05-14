Tesla inaugurates its first experience centre in Bengaluru, marking its fourth such facility in India.

Key points

• New Bengaluru centre Tesla opened its first experience centre in Bengaluru at VR Bengaluru, near Phoenix Market City mall, functioning as both a showroom and after-sales service point.

• Model Y and YL display The centre showcases the Model Y and the newly launched Model YL SUV, a three-row six-seater with 2,539 L of luggage space.

• Model YL specifications The Model YL features an 83 kWh battery, supports 250 kW charging, and offers a range of 681 km on a full charge, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in five seconds.

• Safety and pricing Both models boast top safety ratings from global agencies, with the Model YL priced at Rs 61.99 lakh and the standard Model Y at Rs 59.89 lakh.