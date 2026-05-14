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Tesla inaugurates its first experience centre in Bengaluru, marking its fourth such facility in India.
Key points
• New Bengaluru centre
Tesla opened its first experience centre in Bengaluru at VR Bengaluru, near Phoenix Market City mall, functioning as both a showroom and after-sales service point.
• Model Y and YL display
The centre showcases the Model Y and the newly launched Model YL SUV, a three-row six-seater with 2,539 L of luggage space.
• Model YL specifications
The Model YL features an 83 kWh battery, supports 250 kW charging, and offers a range of 681 km on a full charge, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in five seconds.
• Safety and pricing
Both models boast top safety ratings from global agencies, with the Model YL priced at Rs 61.99 lakh and the standard Model Y at Rs 59.89 lakh.
• Expansion in India
This is Tesla’s fourth experience centre in India, alongside Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, reflecting its growing presence in the market.
Key statistics
4
Number of Tesla experience centres in India
2,539 L
Model YL luggage space
681 km
Model YL range (WLTP)
Rs 61.99 lakh
Model YL price in India
1,243
Charging stations announced for Karnataka
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Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 14 May 2026, 11:22 IST