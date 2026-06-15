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Tesla presented misleading ‘full self-driving’ safety data to European regulators

Tesla approached RDW, the Dutch road regulator, in late 2024 to begin the FSD approval process.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:38 IST
United StatesTechnologyAutomobileTeslamisleading people

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