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Ferrari bets on generational tech shift with Luce five-seat EV

The ​four-door Luce, Italian for 'light', was developed with the help of former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his collective LoveFrom, and is Ferrari's first five-seater.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST
automobile sectorAutomobileFerrari

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