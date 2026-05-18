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Ford to launch seven European models by 2029 as it seeks to fend off Chinese rivals

Five of Ford's ‌new models will be ​passenger cars, including a small electric car and a small electric SUV.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:16 IST
AutomobileFord IndiaFrancis Ford Coppola

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