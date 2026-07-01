Honda evaluates EV comeback after Delhi proposes electric-only two-wheeler registrations

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/honda-motorcycle-and-scooter-india-pvt-limited">Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)</a>, which paused production of its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electric">electric</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/two-wheelers">two-wheelers</a> last year, is looking to expand its presence in the segment following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi government's</a> new EV policy, which proposes that only electric two-wheelers be registered from April 2028 onwards.</p>.<p>The company is evaluating opportunities to ramp up its electric vehicle business, a senior company executive said.</p>.<p>"... we are continuously strengthening our readiness to respond to evolving market dynamics. Our flexible, multi-pathway strategy enables us to scale technologies in line with demand growth," HMSI President and CEO Tsutsumu Otani told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Responding to the Delhi government's recent order, he said, "We welcome the direction of the EV policy as a positive step towards accelerating sustainable mobility. We are closely monitoring how demand evolves alongside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ecosystem">ecosystem</a> development and are committed to responding proactively."</p>.<p>The Delhi EV Policy 2026 marks a decisive shift from incentivising electric vehicles to mandating adoption, aimed at reducing air pollution and accelerating transport decarbonisation.</p>.<p>However, Honda said it does not see an immediate need to alter its manufacturing approach despite the policy shift. </p>.<p>Honda, last year, paused production of its first electric two-wheelers — Activa e and QC1 — in India amid sluggish sales, in a market already dominated by both legacy and emerging EV-focused competitors. Meanwhile, the Japanese company has a strong portfolio in India, with models such as the Activa standing out as a long-time leader in the scooter segment. </p>.Delhi EV policy: Only electric autos from 2027, e-two-wheelers from 2028.<p>While the new policy is being viewed by some experts as a template for other states, industry observers say it could eventually force OEMs to revisit their EV roadmaps. Otani, however, maintained that such policy shifts will influence long-term adoption more than immediate demand changes.</p>.<p>“Electric mobility remains a key pillar of Honda’s long-term vision. We see strong potential for EV adoption as the ecosystem matures, and we continue to explore opportunities to expand our EV portfolio in India. Our approach is focused on delivering practical, scalable, and customer-centric solutions,” Otani stated, hinting at the company's continued EV focus.</p>.<p>According to him, wider adoption of similar policies across states could accelerate electrification further.</p>.<p>“We are well-positioned to adapt through our balanced portfolio strategy and will align our production and market approach accordingly,” he said, signalling the company’s multi-powertrain approach.</p>.<p>“The transition to cleaner mobility will be driven by multiple technologies, and we aim to play an active role by leveraging our strengths across ICE, electrification, and alternate fuels. Our focus is on delivering value-driven mobility solutions that meet diverse customer needs.”</p>.<p>Market data, however, shows a more nuanced adoption curve. According to VAHAN, Delhi registered 5.6 lakh two-wheelers in FY26, of which 7.3% (around 41,000) were electric.</p>.<p>“This was an impressive growth of over 25% and 51% for 2W and E2W over the last FY25 registrations. However, a longer horizon from FY23 to FY26 shows that the CAGR for 2W has been 14%, but for E2W has been only 4%. FY25 was clearly an anomaly for E2W registrations as it dropped by 29% over FY24, while the 2W registrations grew by 12%,” explained Rajat Mahajan, Partner & Automotive Sector Leader, Deloitte India.</p>.<p>“Delhi contributed to around 3% of all 2W and E2W registrations in India in FY26. While this policy is likely to shift major volumes towards EVs in Delhi, other states with larger two-wheeler bases may see varied adoption if similar measures are introduced.</p>.<p>Five states — <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> — account for 47% share. If they adopt a similar policy, OEMs will need sufficient timelines to restructure production and investment plans. Tight timelines could lead to supply constraints, price increases, and delayed deliveries, along with a temporary surge in the pre-owned two-wheeler market,” he said.</p>