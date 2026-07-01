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Honda evaluates EV comeback after Delhi proposes electric-only two-wheeler registrations

Market data, however, shows a more nuanced adoption curve. According to VAHAN, Delhi registered 5.6 lakh two-wheelers in FY26, of which 7.3% (around 41,000) were electric.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 19:44 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 19:44 IST
DelhiAutomobileElectric Vehicletwo-wheeler

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