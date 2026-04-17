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Honda to shut down at least one joint venture car plant in China, sources say

Honda has six car plants in China through two joint ventures. Japanese automaker will ​halt one plant owned with Guangzhou Automobile Group in June, sources say.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:21 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:45 IST
Chinaautomobile sectorAutomobileHonda

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