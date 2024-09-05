Passenger vehicle inventory levels with dealers have reached alarming levels, valued at Rs 77,800 crore: Report

Bengaluru: Inventory levels with dealers across the passenger vehicle (PV) segment have reached alarming levels, with stock days now stretching to 70-75 days.

The total inventory stands at 7.8 lakh vehicles, valued at Rs. 77,800 crore, as of last month, according to a report released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday (September 5).

"Rather than responding to the situation, PV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to increase dispatches to dealers on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, further exacerbating the issue," said the report.

"Even with the arrival of the festive season, the market remains under significant strain due to delayed customer purchases, poor consumer sentiment and persistent heavy rains," the report added.