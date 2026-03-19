Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeauto

Lamborghini 2025 profit dented by US tariffs and EV U-turn

Cancelled plan for first fully electric car in 2030; Revenue ​up 3.3% in 2025, deliveries at record 10,747 cars; Operating income slipped last year, margin fell to 24%.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 March 2026, 09:03 IST
AutoLamborghini

Follow us on :

Follow Us