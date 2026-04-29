<p>Berlin: Mercedes-Benz expects raw material costs to increase over the course of the year as a result of the Middle East conflict, finance chief Harald Wilhelm told analysts on Wednesday.</p><p>Headwinds were already apparent in the first quarter, Wilhelm said, after the German premium carmaker reported a 17% slump in operating profit in that period.</p>.Hyundai Motor flags export disruptions as West Asia conflict hits shipping.<p>"And we do expect raw to step up further in the remainder of the year, higher than what we anticipated at the beginning of the year, also driven by the Middle East crisis and the global macro situation," he added.</p>