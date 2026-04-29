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Mercedes expects raw material costs to rise further this year, CFO says

Headwinds were already apparent in the first quarter, Wilhelm ⁠said, ‌after the German premium carmaker reported ‌a 17% slump in ⁠operating profit in that period.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:24 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:24 IST
AutomobileMercedesMercedes BenzAutomakers

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