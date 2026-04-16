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Nissan held talks with China's Chery on building cars at British plant: Report

Nissan's Sunderland plant is currently operating at 50% of capacity. Chery has been seeking to expand production through Nissan-linked sites in Spain, South Africa.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
AutomobileNissanNissan Motorcherry

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